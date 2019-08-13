Ashford Inc. (AINC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 48 0.34 N/A 3.29 10.44 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.18 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 highlights Ashford Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ashford Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 14.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.