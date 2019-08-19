Ashford Inc. (AINC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparison side by side

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 47 0.32 N/A 3.29 10.44 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.31 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ashford Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 14.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.