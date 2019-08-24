Ashford Inc. (AINC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparing side by side

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 46 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.41 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 demonstrates Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ashford Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 6.38% and its average price target is $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 37.23% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.