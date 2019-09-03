Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparing side by side

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.28 N/A 3.29 10.44 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.58 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ares Management Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ashford Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ashford Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Ares Management Corporation’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ashford Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 9.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 66.9%. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Ares Management Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.