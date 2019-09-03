Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparison side by side

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.28 N/A 3.29 10.44 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.42 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ashford Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.