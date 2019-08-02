Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Both Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -1.85 0.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 19 2.28 N/A 1.38 12.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 197.62% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.67, with potential upside of 25.84%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares. 2.7% are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32%

For the past year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has -32.25% weaker performance while Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 4.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.