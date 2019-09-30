Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Reaches $3.31 After 6.00% Down Move; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 115.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp holds 934,000 shares with $21.41M value, up from 434,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 8.33 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

The stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 826,178 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MLN OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $338.05M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AHT worth $20.28 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 801,992 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 460,108 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 55 shares. Css Il has 89,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 45 shares. Johnson Fin Grp holds 300 shares. Sachem Head Capital Lp accumulated 8.47% or 3.50 million shares. Jfs Wealth reported 10 shares stake. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has invested 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 282,665 shares. Laurion Capital LP has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 186,151 shares. 4.20M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Legal General Grp Public Limited has 2.98M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 343,044 were accumulated by Oak Hill Limited Partnership.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 60.97% above currents $9.94 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, September 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 72.27 million shares or 1.66% more from 71.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 109,406 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 1.08 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd invested in 15,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management accumulated 0.01% or 14,950 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 0% or 2,724 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,086 shares. State Street stated it has 3.14 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 10,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 29,342 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability reported 605,088 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 92,081 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $338.05 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $234,900 activity. The insider Ansell Benjamin J MD bought $67,200. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $95,200 was made by NUNNELEY MARK on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AHT’s profit will be $25.53 million for 3.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.81% negative EPS growth.

