Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Reaches $3.17 After 5.00% Up Move; Medifast, Inc. (MED) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.57% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 1.24 million shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – Forward Management LLC Exits Ashford Hospitality Prime; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MLN OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs RtgsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $304.74 million company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AHT worth $15.24 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $190’s average target is 86.75% above currents $101.74 stock price. Medifast Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DA Davidson. See Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) latest ratings:

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $234,900 activity. Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 25,000 shares worth $72,500. $95,200 worth of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was bought by NUNNELEY MARK on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AHT’s profit will be $24.07M for 3.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.81% negative EPS growth.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $304.74 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

More notable recent Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ashford Trust Announces Sale of Two Hotels for $37.8 million – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 230,022 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

