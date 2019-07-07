Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Reaches $2.77 52 Week Low; Soligenix (SNGX) Shorts Down By 18.31%

The stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.55 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.77 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $282.93M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $2.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.63 million less. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 761,562 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 23.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 2.5% for All Hotels Not Under Renovation; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) had a decrease of 18.31% in short interest. SNGX’s SI was 391,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.31% from 479,600 shares previously. With 68,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s short sellers to cover SNGX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 16,869 shares traded. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has declined 49.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.41% the S&P500.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.20 million. It operates through two divisions, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. It currently has negative earnings. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis.

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. AHT’s profit will be $44.94 million for 1.57 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.