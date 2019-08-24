Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Comparison side by side

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.85 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.85 N/A 5.17 14.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$7.5 is Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 192.97%. On the other hand, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 7.84% and its consensus target price is $85.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares and 89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46%

For the past year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has -32.25% weaker performance while Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has 12.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.