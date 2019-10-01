Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 2,841,077,441.08% -37.20% -3.60% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 84.38M 3 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.15

The rivals have a potential upside of 32.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s peers beat Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.