Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Contrasting side by side

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.85 0.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 29 2.75 N/A 1.64 16.73

Table 1 demonstrates Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 2 0 2.00

$7.5 is Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 191.83%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 consensus price target and a 13.89% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 0% respectively. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25% Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81%

For the past year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Chesapeake Lodging Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.