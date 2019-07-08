Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. AHT’s profit would be $44.94 million giving it 1.48 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 69.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.14% or $0.1701 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5999. About 1.17M shares traded or 39.06% up from the average. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 23.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 2.5% for All Hotels Not Under Renovation; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Rev $342.2M; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING

Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 64 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 57 sold and decreased their stakes in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.85 million shares, down from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central Pacific Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 50 Increased: 42 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.60 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. for 332,700 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 453,915 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 304,989 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.62% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 831,715 shares.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 50,498 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has declined 2.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $855.74 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$28.45, Is It Time To Put Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,420 activity.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $139,700 activity. The insider Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 20,000 shares worth $67,200.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real