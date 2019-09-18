Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Exelon Com (EXC) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 51.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,634 shares with $318,000 value, down from 13,634 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $45.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 4.11 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AHT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s current price of $3.10 translates into 1.94% yield. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 513,669 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MLN OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group accumulated 81.82 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Swiss State Bank invested in 3.16 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ifrah Service holds 0.39% or 21,699 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 21,885 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 211,469 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust reported 5,550 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd, California-based fund reported 116,296 shares. Texas-based Hightower Serv Lta has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sumitomo Life Comm owns 37,895 shares. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh accumulated 0.01% or 18,100 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 12,342 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 16,360 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3,321 shares. Natixis has 443,966 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 11.44% above currents $47.29 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. UBS maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $316.61 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

More notable recent Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashford Hospitality Trust declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $234,900 activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $95,200 was bought by NUNNELEY MARK. $67,200 worth of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was bought by Ansell Benjamin J MD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 72.27 million shares or 1.66% more from 71.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0% or 93,813 shares in its portfolio. 19,994 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 15,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 3,263 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 178,600 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 32,317 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited accumulated 2.12M shares. Bard Assoc stated it has 198,769 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 13,391 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 750,985 shares. Raymond James Advisors owns 92,906 shares. 16.37 million are owned by Vanguard Gp.