Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $36.03 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 679,861 shares as Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 3.97M shares with $213.89 million value, down from 4.65M last quarter. Mondelez Intl now has $77.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 3.31 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AHT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s current price of $3.15 translates into 1.90% yield. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 615,763 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Down 0.2% to $119.92; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 2.5% for All Hotels Not Under Renovation; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.16% above currents $54.05 stock price. Mondelez International had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

