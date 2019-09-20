Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AHT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s current price of $3.16 translates into 1.90% yield. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 961,461 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 2 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in Delphi Automotive PLC. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 123,442 shares, down from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 6.18 P/E ratio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC for 34,526 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 47,636 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 269 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in the stock. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 41,010 shares.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 15.28% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.72 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $51.07M for 6.22 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $322.73 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 72.27 million shares or 1.66% more from 71.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 127,850 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 43,923 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 10,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 446,148 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 1,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 838,927 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt L P has 0% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 869 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Group Inc One Trading L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

