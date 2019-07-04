Ashford Capital Management Upped Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE); Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Boosted Holding by $1.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 365,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 213,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 42,067 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 157,042 shares to 586,758 shares, valued at $18.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,008 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.