Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder S&T Bank Trimmed Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 64,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 404,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, down from 469,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 2.03M shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 10,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Management Corp owns 435,412 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Whitnell Comm holds 48,366 shares. Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 58,569 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 78,456 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,941 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc owns 510,197 shares for 5.19% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Co invested in 1.39% or 27,062 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 336,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 89,056 shares. Farmers holds 74,555 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). British Columbia Investment owns 2.58 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 85,275 shares to 822,013 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,168 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 12,700 shares to 136,380 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 65,025 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.15% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 382,200 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd accumulated 14 shares. Mig Capital Limited Liability Company holds 389,347 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 3.39 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 27,690 shares. Caprock Gp Inc accumulated 4,749 shares. Tiger Legatus Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.49% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 70,464 shares. Blackrock accumulated 15.85 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 3,033 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 104 are owned by Parkside State Bank And. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 0.15% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.46M shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).