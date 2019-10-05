Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Has Lifted by Forbes J M & Co Llp

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 64,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 404,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25M, down from 469,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 1.35 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 22,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 243,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.34 million, up from 220,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

