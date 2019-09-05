Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Alphabet (GOOG) Stake by $353,944 as Share Value Rose; As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $21.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1203.23. About 283,419 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 1.05 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.75 EPS, down 2.37% or $0.31 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.85 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $12.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & invested 0.36% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Baxter Bros reported 8,654 shares. Financial Services stated it has 0.01% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Nadler Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 832 shares. Moreover, Ashford Cap Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cullinan Assocs accumulated 0.35% or 4,000 shares. M Kraus And has 5,011 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Management owns 3,374 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited owns 3,900 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc accumulated 176 shares. Horrell Mgmt Incorporated invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. American Research Mngmt Commerce has 0.32% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 965 shares. Grand Jean Capital stated it has 7.06% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has invested 0.21% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cohen Mngmt accumulated 320 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 9,596 shares to 39,516 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 83,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 1,620 shares. Franklin holds 27,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc owns 43,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp invested in 1,000 shares. Stelliam Invest Management Lp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Teton invested in 54,739 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ar Asset has 0.2% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.54% or 91,522 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Buckingham Mngmt invested in 1.02% or 340,211 shares. 1.45 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Shufro Rose Ltd has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,893 shares.

