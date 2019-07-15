Ashford Capital Management Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Boosted by $6.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $349,160 as Market Valuation Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 92,773 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (HQY) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 89,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 235,928 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 146,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 106,279 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exact Sciences Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 169,109 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $13.23 million were sold by COWARD D SCOTT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 21,649 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pnc Financial Services has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Kames Public Limited Company has invested 1.31% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 6,927 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 55,557 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 85,891 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.25% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hodges Capital Management stated it has 180,885 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap stated it has 0.18% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/08: (MR) (WAAS) (NMFC) (HQY) – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has HealthEquity (HQY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 4, 2019 : CRM, GWRE, HQY, PVTL, AMBA, GME, NX – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is HealthEquity (HQY) Down 29.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares to 256,020 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf by 15,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,981 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).