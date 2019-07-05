Ashford Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) as Stock Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 175.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 7,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.42. About 1.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,861 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $557.59. About 56,172 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 579,710 shares to 738,894 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 26,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,043 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 948 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 17,452 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,687 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 2,557 shares. Landscape Capital Lc accumulated 961 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 16,213 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 3,306 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 0.17% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 2,483 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.55% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 44,056 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 16,321 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 525 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 425 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 8,109 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoStar Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CoStar Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1.82M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5,544 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, a California-based fund reported 55,056 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,155 shares. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0% or 9,939 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 734 shares. Pitcairn has 40,383 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has 170 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 51,822 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 2,502 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 284,635 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 109,137 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,938 shares to 6,363 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,842 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Mostly Positive On Salesforce’s Q1 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com: The Tableau Acquisition Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Harris Parker sold $946,046. $16,414 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $745,750. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..