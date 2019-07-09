Ashford Capital Management Raised Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $6.56 Million; Stock Value Declined; Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $570,880 as Market Value Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 13.36 million shares traded or 59.37% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (HQY) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 89,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 235,928 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 146,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 781,713 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.67% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 75,748 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Pcl has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8.97M shares. Athena Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 4,739 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 8,166 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth owns 29,407 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Bank & Trust has 2,850 shares. First Dallas Inc, Texas-based fund reported 19,178 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,076 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.28 million shares stake. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability reported 16,495 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs Inc has 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 361,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 10.94M shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf by 15,630 shares to 51,981 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,667 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.