Ashford Capital Management Position in Limoneira Co. (LMNR) Upped as Shares Declined; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Upped Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Limoneira Co. (LMNR) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 315,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 845,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, up from 530,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Limoneira Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 19,411 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 770,695 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Limoneira Gets a Closer Read on 2019’s Lemon Harvest – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) And Trying To Stomach The 78% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Limoneira Summer 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 25,000 are owned by First Interstate State Bank. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 12,816 shares. American Group Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 180,394 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 4,170 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1 shares. 230,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc reported 265,927 shares. Amer Research & Mngmt Com holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 140 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 742 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 4,304 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares to 256,020 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 579,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,894 shares, and cut its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC).