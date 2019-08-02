Ashford Capital Management Position in Argan (AGX) Lowered by $454,475; Nadler Financial Group Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $423,549 as Shares Rose

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47M, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 56,700 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Fin Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 46,745 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp owns 52,521 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Northstar Gp holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,501 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,608 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Lc owns 153,780 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Invs holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.03M shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Comm has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,028 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 16,550 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 66,483 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De has 111,563 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 67,905 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas owns 192,279 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: New Budget iPad May Launch in Q3 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.