Ashford Capital Management Position in American Software (AMSWA) Trimmed by $1.11 Million; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose, Holder Peavine Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.11 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 109,698 shares traded or 44.26% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.16M shares traded or 54.78% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Europe Etf (EUMV) by 73,374 shares to 98,370 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,558 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,415 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 36,743 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 13,304 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt has 64,600 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Pnc Financial Services Grp has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 36,392 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc holds 0.2% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 2.63 million shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Brown Management Limited Liability Company reported 4.12M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 26,223 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.99M for 63.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 9.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gru has 0.85% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.99M shares. 624,804 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 19,377 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 63,085 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 197,526 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 1.20 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 2.04 million shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 482,298 were reported by Northern Tru Corp.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

