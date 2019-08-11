Ashford Capital Management Lowered Stake in Alphabet (GOOG) by $353,944; Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Upped Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $16.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1188.01. About 1.01M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 390,146 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 60,000 are owned by Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc. 25,100 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd reported 41,830 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings accumulated 0% or 10,750 shares. First Washington accumulated 2.14% or 1.02 million shares. 287,935 were accumulated by Perkins Cap. Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 0.08% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 1.72M shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Corporation holds 488,031 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.77% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 162,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 114,400 shares. Paw Cap Corp reported 320,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares to 38,861 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 151,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.31 EPS, down 5.74% or $0.75 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.54 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $12.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grand Jean Cap has 14,780 shares for 7.06% of their portfolio. 832 are owned by Nadler Finance Grp Inc. 320 were reported by Cohen Capital. Mengis has invested 2.81% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cullinan Inc has 4,000 shares. Ashford Cap Management Inc, Delaware-based fund reported 318 shares. 1,464 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz. M Kraus And holds 5,011 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset has 1.06% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,374 shares. Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 0.48% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Baxter Bros owns 8,654 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 38 shares. 5 are owned by Horrell Management Inc.