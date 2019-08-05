Ashford Capital Management Lowered Its Argan (AGX) Position by $454,475; Market Valuation Declined; Keybank National Association Increases Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47M, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 60,776 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 12,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 149,947 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, up from 137,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 1.43M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20,855 shares to 105,801 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.