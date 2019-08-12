Ashford Capital Management Lifted Its Meta Financial Group (CASH) Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Sabal Trust Co Raised Holding by $14.81 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 108,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 932,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 103,612 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1036.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 49,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 54,128 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 4,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $376.19. About 593,960 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares to 64,600 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 157,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,070 shares. 1.80M are held by Nantahala Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Pnc Serv holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 44,969 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd holds 9.45% or 1.54M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 35,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 10,614 shares. 12,300 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 237,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has 20,846 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 27,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has 16,213 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 50,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,578 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Corp reported 1,260 shares stake. Haverford invested in 31,527 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,614 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gradient Invs Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,474 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 514 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 19 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.32% or 4,888 shares. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 1,653 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burns J W has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,833 shares. North American Management holds 0.68% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 13,555 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,133 shares to 17,430 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,533 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).