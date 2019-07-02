Ashford Capital Management Holding in Vicor (VICR) Trimmed by $4.87 Million as Valuation Declined; Bvf Has Raised Holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) as Market Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 274,960 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20M, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 120,403 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.40M shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ecor1 Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.48% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 18,234 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 20,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 2,569 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 55,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 2,212 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 884,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership reported 45,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Acuta Capital Ptnrs Limited Co reported 2.29% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Element Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 13,080 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 653,279 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares to 32,962 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 89,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 64.38 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 9,569 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 33,081 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc owns 6,896 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital has 214,532 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity invested in 11,070 shares. 9,074 are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.53% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 340,564 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 4,583 shares. 12,370 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 26,743 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 94,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Raymond James And Associate owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 15,500 shares. 16,031 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation.