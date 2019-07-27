Ashford Capital Management Holding in Argan (AGX) Cut by $454,475 as Share Value Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $467,992

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 71,900 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 16/03/2018 – Aviva shareholders riled by chief’s BlackRock board role; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – CO, KYRIBA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE BOTH FIRMS’ TECHNOLOGIES TO “SIMPLIFY” CLIENTS’ CASH MANAGEMENT PROCESSES; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 24/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Privacy Policy

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares to 38,861 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 98,185 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Inc has invested 0.43% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Motco accumulated 22,051 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 700 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 0.83% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 12,068 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 9 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 5,760 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 116,201 shares. Iowa Savings Bank accumulated 4,063 shares. Zevenbergen Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,106 shares. Cincinnati Fincl reported 0.6% stake. Prudential has invested 0.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ci holds 107,722 shares. Mengis Mgmt owns 735 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 149,454 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Real Assets Announces Sale of Stake in CWS Wind Project to Greenbacker – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.