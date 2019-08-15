Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Viasat (VSAT) Stake By $453,145; Cas Medical Systems (CASM) Sentiment Is 1.6

Cas Medical Systems Inc (CASM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cas Medical Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cas Medical Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 11.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Viasat Inc. (VSAT) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 5,885 shares as Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 364,577 shares with $28.26 million value, up from 358,692 last quarter. Viasat Inc. now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 445,847 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 5.40M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 66,283 shares. Granite Invest Partners owns 12,056 shares. 20,200 are held by Barclays Public. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 0.03% or 51,384 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 59,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 788,343 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 13,473 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 7,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 31,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 732 shares. Baupost Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has 13.73M shares. 567 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ellington Group Limited Co invested in 52,100 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) stake by 10,095 shares to 61,458 valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf stake by 15,630 shares and now owns 51,981 shares. Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 3.38% above currents $76.9 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CAS Medical Systems, Inc. for 5.26 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc owns 2,388 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 31,221 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 293,336 shares.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, makes, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories.