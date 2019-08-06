Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Costar Group (CSGP); Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 179,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 188,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 38,861 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, up from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $585.2. About 165,970 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,914 shares to 92,060 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 62,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,560 shares, and has risen its stake in North American Const.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 18,818 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% or 462,962 shares. Artemis Invest Llp owns 2.18 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp invested in 0.03% or 195,961 shares. Greenhaven Associate owns 12.16 million shares for 13.44% of their portfolio. Sandhill Ptnrs holds 9,368 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 83,465 are owned by Northpointe Capital. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.27% or 25,443 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 24,179 shares. Axiom Investors Lc De holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 536,910 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,625 shares. 5,710 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 163,802 shares. Lourd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 5,436 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bell Bank & Trust reported 0.3% stake. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 0.35% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 7,214 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 898,623 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,537 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% or 432,054 shares in its portfolio. 1,287 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,551 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,819 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh invested in 3.82% or 11,823 shares. Blackrock reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Franklin Inc owns 884,072 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.