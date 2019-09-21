Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Copart (CPRT) by $4.77 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Position in Caterpillar (CAT) by $1.12 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 64,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 404,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, down from 469,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.28 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 8,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 16,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 40.99% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1,713 shares to 18,821 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,242 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 29,792 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 1.03 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc holds 0.16% or 42,050 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Lc owns 12,524 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Impala Asset Lc holds 4.91% or 800,009 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Assocs Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP holds 0.03% or 10,308 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Factory Mutual Insurance owns 456,800 shares. Olstein Capital Management Lp has 0.79% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 36,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 12,699 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 2,601 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.93% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 120,926 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communications Lc has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp owns 259,707 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 3.39 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 70,464 shares. 4.09M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Citigroup holds 90,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 8,750 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Blair William Il holds 1.15M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 372,989 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 48,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Conestoga Limited Co holds 0.14% or 75,939 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap stated it has 0.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Balyasny Asset reported 0% stake.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8,160 shares to 372,737 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 49,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).