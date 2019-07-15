Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Vicor (VICR) by $4.87 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $12.50 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 265,042 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20M, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 30,091 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.49 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 16,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,534 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 16,593 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 30,544 shares. Numerixs Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Parametric Assoc Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 3,189 shares. Eii Capital reported 89,470 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 75,300 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Principal Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 570,266 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 122,898 shares. Everence Capital Inc reported 24,980 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Lc has 7.68% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.39M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 33,632 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 16,991 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 5,321 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Highbridge Mgmt Llc has 184,371 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.32% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 147,180 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 340,564 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ameritas Prtn reported 1,422 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 83,160 shares to 467,276 shares, valued at $23.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 315,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).