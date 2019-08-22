Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by $811,950; General Electric Co (GE) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Holding by $728,253 as Stock Value Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 80,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 650,467 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 731,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 17.87 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 54,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 576,313 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, down from 630,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 17,898 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire" published on July 19, 2019

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $991,582 activity. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193. Whittemore Kent G also bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $317,200 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Wednesday, March 6. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares owns 47,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 849 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 13,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 105,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,902 shares. Ashford Mngmt reported 576,313 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Geode Capital Lc holds 297,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 31,697 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 11,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,629 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 16,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth reported 65,586 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 3,559 shares. Schulhoff Com Inc accumulated 104,789 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 13,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 19.57M shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 224,621 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). American Gp reported 2.93M shares. Community Retail Bank Na owns 87,369 shares. The Illinois-based Equitec Specialists Ltd has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Interocean Limited Com invested in 113,057 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Tn owns 55.77 million shares for 8.04% of their portfolio. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications accumulated 36,609 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.1% or 2.08 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019