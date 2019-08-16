Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding as Stock Rose; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shares Declined While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Holding

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 55,401 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 31,065 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 18,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 43,987 shares. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd has 0.44% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 27,633 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.19% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Blair William And Il reported 119,370 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co has 1.12% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 268,924 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 166 shares. 68,413 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Citigroup Inc has 15,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 577,049 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 82,300 shares to 149,083 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 5,147 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 4,778 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 0.08% or 2,113 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 22,228 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability stated it has 3,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% or 34,452 shares. United Automobile Association owns 15,359 shares. Nordea Management holds 190,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 18,395 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 108,161 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 8,903 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.