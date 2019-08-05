Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Viasat (VSAT) by $453,145 as Stock Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $400,539

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.32 million shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 364,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.26M, up from 358,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 391,233 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Management Inc holds 56,000 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi owns 12,412 shares. New York-based Intl has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 65,139 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated holds 0% or 4,250 shares. Moors Cabot owns 12,602 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 27,548 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability owns 21,004 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 26,189 shares. 31,702 are owned by Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 23 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.68% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Toth Advisory owns 22,671 shares. 3.46M are owned by Northern Corp. Korea Invest Corporation reported 27,700 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares to 36,824 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) by 325,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,276 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Incorporated has 4.12% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 364,577 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset stated it has 22,984 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,056 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 29,211 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5,841 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 11,712 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intll Gru holds 147,716 shares. State Street has 1.78 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 335,000 shares or 9.52% of all its holdings. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 480,179 shares. Strs Ohio owns 7,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 187 are held by Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000. The insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million. $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy.