Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Costar Group (CSGP) Holding By $726,960; Eversource Energy (ES) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 1,560 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 38,861 shares with $18.13M value, up from 37,301 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $23.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 289,615 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Sell” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. Barclays Capital maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $25.38 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 28.97 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 1.15M shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS INSIST CTWS BOARD MEET W/ COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – EXPRESSED ITS INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION OF CONNECTICUT WATER IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades EnergySolutions Inc To ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – Middletown Press: Eversource: All power should be restored in Connecticut by 11 p.m. Sunday, possibly sooner; 02/05/2018 – Eversource Energy 1Q EPS 85c; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SAYS CUSTOMERS OF THIRD-PARTY RETAILERS NOTIFIED; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – WILL ACTIVELY SOLICIT PROPOSALS FOR ALTERNATIVE MERGER, ACQUISITION OR OTHER STRATEGIC DEAL INVOLVING CONNECTICUT WATER

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eversource Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eversource Energy Offers Simple Stability – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York awards offshore wind contracts to Eversource, Equinor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 728 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 10,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 12,177 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,483 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 16,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 2.65% or 38,861 shares. Columbus Circle invested 1.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Miles Inc has invested 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,654 shares. Amer Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 81,085 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 0.97% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,067 shares.