Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Vicor (VICR) by $4.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20 million, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 68,970 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, down from 83,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group holds 0% or 13,049 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 48,705 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% or 25,406 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 194,633 shares. Alps Advsr owns 13,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Impact Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.82% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 433 are owned by Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc. Oberweis Asset reported 212,670 shares. Apis Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 120,000 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 114,143 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 1,422 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 151,629 shares.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04M for 50.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares to 53,431 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.