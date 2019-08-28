Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Position; Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 144 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 141 cut down and sold holdings in Sei Investments Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 102.76 million shares, down from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sei Investments Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 110 Increased: 99 New Position: 45.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) stake by 51.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 142,737 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 292,129 last quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $846.44M valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 190,205 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 4Q REV. $28.6M, EST. $32.9M; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA: PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement on Certain Methods of Use of Poziotinib with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; 05/04/2018 – CASI SAYS EVOMELA SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY COMMITTEE APRIL 25-26; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Makes Corporate Governance Enhancements and Bd Changes; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM SEES 2ND PHASE 3 ROLONTIS TRIAL FINISHING LATER IN YR; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 18.31 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35M for 16.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 121,184 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company for 239,884 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 50,929 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 289,905 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Llc has invested 2.04% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 736,468 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has $42 highest and $17 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 252.78% above currents $7.56 stock price. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $17 target.