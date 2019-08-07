Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in American Software (AMSWA) by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Position

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 65,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 132,912 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 67,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 3.47M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.33 million market cap company. It closed at $13.15 lastly. It is down 9.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 65.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). 1,156 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 43,767 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11,602 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 175,415 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 306,670 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 207,110 shares stake. 408,346 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated. Martin Inc Tn accumulated 175,885 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 253,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,776 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,593 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy holds 60,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 57,646 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 7,600 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,400 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,420 shares. Sun Life Inc reported 721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 22,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group holds 883,966 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.39% or 131,800 shares. Marietta Ltd invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kansas-based Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 850,570 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.