Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) by $1.49 Million as Share Price Declined; Wayfair (Put) (W) Stake Has Upped by Citadel Advisors Llc

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 90,580 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – SPPI: DATA SHOWS POZIOTINIB OVERCOMES RESISTANCE OF MUTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM SEES 2ND PHASE 3 ROLONTIS TRIAL FINISHING LATER IN YR; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA : BYLAWS AMENDED TO ENABLE PROXY ACCESS; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 07/03/2018 – Delcath Announces Commercial Supply Agreement for Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection with Tillomed Laboratories

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Put) (W) by 179.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 234,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 365,500 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.26 million, up from 130,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56,990 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86,622 shares to 836,898 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,924 shares stake. 33,881 are owned by Mason Street Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 140,200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 0% or 17,184 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 21,722 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 600,158 shares. Amer Grp has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 91,127 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 35,523 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 9,200 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 223,176 shares to 25,851 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 297,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,496 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11.