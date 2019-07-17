Ashford Capital Management Has Cut Its Mercado Libre (MELI) Holding by $647,680; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Baupost Group Has Increased Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $628.14. About 141,029 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 4.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has 295,652 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 317,021 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 81,216 shares. 5,497 were accumulated by Peddock Limited Liability Corp. 697 are owned by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,624 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 613,760 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 0.59% or 8.00M shares. 48,756 are owned by Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Co. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dodge And Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tortoise Mgmt Llc has 50 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Co stated it has 1,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Communications has 0.12% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fosun Interest Ltd has 2,000 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 30,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 115,023 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 3,060 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 102,335 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,450 shares. 61 are held by Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 319,751 shares. Toth Fin Advisory invested in 6 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 18,267 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cumberland Advsr stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Assetmark holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86,622 shares to 836,898 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI).

