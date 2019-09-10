Ashford Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Mercado Libre (MELI) as Stock Price Rose; Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Lowered Its Stake by $913,506 as Stock Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $26.66 during the last trading session, reaching $571.13. About 559,198 shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 16.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 22.08 million shares traded or 92.74% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares to 53,431 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $988,882 for 7139.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).