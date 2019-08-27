Ashford Capital Management Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.05 Million; Stock Declined; Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Stake by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 70,038 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 24,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 6,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 6.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Another trade for 7,100 shares valued at $149,100 was bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA) by 7,527 shares to 12,221 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,008 shares, and cut its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.