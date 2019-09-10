Ashford Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Kinder Morgan Holdco (KMI) by $1.65 Million; Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $3.88 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $291.69. About 3.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (KMI) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 82,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,083 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 66,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 7.36 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40M for 69.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,690 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Washington National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 154 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.07% or 18,678 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valley Advisers holds 0.01% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Bailard owns 687 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 5,344 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,934 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 496 shares. 19,432 are owned by Bamco Inc New York. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 983 shares. 75,000 are held by Miura Global Management Ltd Liability. Nordea Invest, Sweden-based fund reported 215,116 shares. Hwg Holding LP reported 9,116 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares to 94,235 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Netflix Stock Is Still the Best Pick in Streaming – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 90,854 shares to 128,091 shares, valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,057 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Mngmt invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 7.57M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Trust Invest Advisors reported 48,604 shares stake. Columbia Asset invested in 0.03% or 5,345 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 21 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 14,329 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 14 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 8,536 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested in 0.12% or 1.82M shares. Park Circle holds 1,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.32% or 7.19 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 14.31M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Lc reported 381,384 shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).