Ashford Capital Management Decreased Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) by $1.49 Million as Shares Declined; Hexavest Has Raised Its Stake in Credicorp LTD Co L (BAP) as Stock Value Declined

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd Co L (BAP) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,367 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 7,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $232.53. About 330,517 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 479,994 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Volume Surges More Than 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM SEES 2ND PHASE 3 ROLONTIS TRIAL FINISHING LATER IN YR; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 07/03/2018 – Delcath Announces Commercial Supply Agreement for Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection with Tillomed Laboratories

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Ab by 30,527 shares to 217,450 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire Ltd Ce (EMLAF) by 47,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,363 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd El.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp amends the date for its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: KREALO, a subsidiary of Credicorp, starts its investments in digital businesses in Chile – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 83,160 shares to 467,276 shares, valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. The insider McGahan Keith M sold 2,496 shares worth $27,541. $53,135 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was sold by Turgeon Joseph W. on Wednesday, January 16. 33,692 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares with value of $366,333 were sold by GUSTAFSON KURT A. $109,578 worth of stock was sold by Riga Thomas J on Wednesday, January 16. Vyas Dolatrai sold $63,826 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 1.01 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 120,645 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 342,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 51,714 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 101,018 shares. Fmr invested in 2.14M shares. 101,400 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 322,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 39,400 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,050 shares stake.