Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) by $1.49 Million; Parnassus Investments Holds Stake in Teleflex (TFX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.82M market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 516,392 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 16/05/2018 – SPPI PLANS PRE-BLA MEETING WITH FDA BEFORE BLA FILING IN 4Q; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN AMENDED TO ELIMINATE POISON PILL; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46M, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 141,575 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX)

