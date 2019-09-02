Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its Argan (AGX) Position by $454,475; Share Value Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, West Oak Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 99,010 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Ally Incorporated invested in 1.24% or 46,000 shares. 20,925 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Com. Mariner Lc reported 56,397 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.33M shares. Moreover, Hilton Management has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oak Assocs Limited Oh owns 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 183,835 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 347,668 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 9,539 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Middleton Ma reported 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,795 are owned by 10. Jacobs & Ca holds 1.03% or 43,058 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 231,590 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Plans Multi-Zone Cloud Region in Latin America and NICE in (NASDAQ: $NICE) Contact Makes New Partnerships in Australia – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares to 123,680 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).